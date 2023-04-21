The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Minnesota has compiled a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves score only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.

Denver gives up 109.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 115.3 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also concede fewer points at home (115) than away (116.6).

At home Minnesota is giving up 115 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is on the road (116.6).

This season the Timberwolves are collecting fewer assists at home (26 per game) than away (26.3).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Timberwolves Injuries