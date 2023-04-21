The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .261.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this year (23.1%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings