Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .214.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
