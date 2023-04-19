Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has two doubles and two walks while batting .226.
- In six of 11 games this year, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
