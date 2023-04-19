The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 44.8% of his games last year (26 of 58), Nevin got a base hit, and in five of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one hit.

Registering a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

Nevin drove in a run in 20.7% of his games last season (12 of 58), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 13 of 58 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 27 .227 AVG .171 .330 OBP .271 .240 SLG .280 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

