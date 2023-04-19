Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (7-9) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (9-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (0-1) to the mound, while Spencer Turnbull (1-2) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (55 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
|April 15
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 18
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 19
|Guardians
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Cal Quantrill
|April 21
|@ Orioles
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tyler Wells
|April 22
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Kyle Gibson
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Colin Rea
|April 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
