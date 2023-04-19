After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .222.
  • In 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill (0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
