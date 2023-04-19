Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with 17 hits and an OBP of .314, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415.
- Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), with at least two hits three times (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Greene has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 16 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
