Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .200 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .163.
- Maton has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In five games this season (33.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 16 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.74 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.