On Wednesday, Miguel Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .206 with three doubles and two walks.

Cabrera has a base hit in seven of 10 games played this season (70.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings