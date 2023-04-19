After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • In 46.2% of his 13 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 16 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
