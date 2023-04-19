On Wednesday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 4-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .275 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Haase enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471.
  • In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Haase has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
