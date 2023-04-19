Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 4-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Guardians.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .275 with two doubles and two walks.
- Haase enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Haase has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
