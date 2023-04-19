Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .208.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.