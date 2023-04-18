Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has two doubles and two walks while batting .185.
- McKinstry has a hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Gaddis (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
