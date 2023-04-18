The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has two doubles and two walks while batting .185.

McKinstry has a hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

