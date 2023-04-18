In the series opener on Tuesday, April 18, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) square off against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (5-9). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-115). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Guardians have gone 5-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

