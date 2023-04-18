Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 10 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .327 this season.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 50 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 9, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants W 7-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Matthew Boyd Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez

