Tigers vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Steven Kwan and Nick Maton will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
The Tigers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-120).
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 5-9 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-3
|3-6
|1-7
|4-2
|3-6
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.