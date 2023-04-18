Steven Kwan and Nick Maton will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-120).

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Guardians -120 +100 - - - - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-6.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
  • The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 5-9 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
  • So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-3 3-6 1-7 4-2 3-6 2-3

