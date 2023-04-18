Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Torkelson has recorded a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In six games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Gaddis (0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
