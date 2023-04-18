Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- batting .244 with two triples, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.357) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Greene has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis (0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
