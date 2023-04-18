The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +441 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allow 106.9 per contest (first in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and giving up 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

These teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 14.3 more than this game's total.

These teams give up 220 points per game combined, six more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has put together a 42-38-2 ATS record so far this year.

New York is 45-36-1 ATS this year.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 32.5 +100 38.0 Donovan Mitchell 32.5 +100 28.3 Darius Garland 20.5 -130 17.0 Darius Garland 20.5 -130 21.6 Evan Mobley 14.5 -130 8.0

