Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In 57.1% of his 14 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.