Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
