Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Greene has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings