Nick Maton -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton leads Detroit with eight hits and an OBP of .313 this season.
  • Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Maton has had a base hit in seven of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
