Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .212.
- In five of 10 games this season (50.0%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
