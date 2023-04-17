Akil Baddoo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .250.

This year, Baddoo has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings