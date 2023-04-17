Akil Baddoo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .250.
  • This year, Baddoo has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an 8.53 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.