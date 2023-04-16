On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .185 with two doubles and two walks.
  • McKinstry has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
