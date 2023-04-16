On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .185 with two doubles and two walks.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

McKinstry has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings