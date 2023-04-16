Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)
- Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Nevin had a base hit in 26 out of 58 games last year (44.8%), with multiple hits in five of those games (8.6%).
- He hit a home run in two of 58 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his 58 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of them (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 13 of 58 games last year (22.4%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.330
|OBP
|.271
|.240
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (17.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
