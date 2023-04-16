The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 10 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .327 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 50 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .273.

The Tigers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants W 7-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/16/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Boyd Logan Webb 4/17/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians - Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Kyle Gibson

