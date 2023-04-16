Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (5-9) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (5-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (0-3) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).

Tigers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Tigers have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won three of nine games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (50 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 5.88 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

