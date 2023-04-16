After batting .244 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .214 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings