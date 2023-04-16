Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.
- In 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.