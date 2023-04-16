Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton leads Detroit in OBP (.313) and total hits (eight) this season.
- Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year (38.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
