On Sunday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings