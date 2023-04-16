Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Giants will send Webb (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.