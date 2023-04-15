After hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .216.
  • In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In five games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will send DeSclafani (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
