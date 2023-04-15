Nick Maton -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton leads Detroit with seven hits and an OBP of .326 this season.
  • Maton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with three homers during his last games.
  • In six of 12 games this year, Maton has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will send DeSclafani (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
