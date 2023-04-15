Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Vierling -- 2-for-6 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .256 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Vierling has had a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
