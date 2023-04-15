On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .214.
  • In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Carpenter has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
