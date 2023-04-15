Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .214.
- In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Carpenter has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
