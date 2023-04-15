On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .214.

In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Carpenter has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

