Eric Haase -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has two doubles and a walk while hitting .182.

Haase has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his nine games this season.

Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this season.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings