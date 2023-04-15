Cameron Davis is in ninth place, with a score of -10, after the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Davis has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Davis has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -7 272 0 16 0 5 $2.3M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Davis has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

Davis made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Davis finished ninth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

The average course Davis has played in the past year (7,309 yards) is 96 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of competitors.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Davis was better than 71% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Davis recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Davis recorded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Davis' six birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average of 5.1.

At that last outing, Davis posted a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Davis ended the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Davis carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Davis Odds to Win: +6600

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

