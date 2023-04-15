The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has a double and five walks while batting .250.

Baddoo has gotten at least one hit twice in six games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings