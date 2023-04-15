Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Giants.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has a double and five walks while batting .250.
- Baddoo has gotten at least one hit twice in six games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- DeSclafani (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.