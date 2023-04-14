Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .190 with a double and two walks.
- In four of eight games this season, McKinstry got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- McKinstry has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Giants will send Manaea (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
