On Friday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .190 with a double and two walks.
  • In four of eight games this season, McKinstry got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
  • McKinstry has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Giants will send Manaea (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.