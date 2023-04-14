The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Nevin got a hit in 44.8% of his 58 games last season, with multiple hits in 8.6% of those contests.

He went yard in two of 58 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Nevin picked up an RBI in 12 of 58 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 22.4% of his 58 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.9% of those games (four).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 27 .227 AVG .171 .330 OBP .271 .240 SLG .280 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)