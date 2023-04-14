Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)
- Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Nevin got a hit in 44.8% of his 58 games last season, with multiple hits in 8.6% of those contests.
- He went yard in two of 58 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin picked up an RBI in 12 of 58 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 22.4% of his 58 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.9% of those games (four).
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.330
|OBP
|.271
|.240
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (17.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Manaea (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
