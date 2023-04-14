The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will meet on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. Joey Wentz will start for Detroit, trying to shut down Wilmer Flores and company.

Tigers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' eight home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .308 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 36 runs (just three per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.25 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.446 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wentz heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing one hit against the Boston Red Sox.

Wentz has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Red Sox L 14-5 Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants - Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/16/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Boyd Logan Webb 4/17/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians - Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill

