The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has an OPS of .607, fueled by an OBP of .245 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings