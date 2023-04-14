Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has an OPS of .607, fueled by an OBP of .245 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Giants are sending Manaea (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
