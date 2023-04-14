Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last action, a 103-81 win over the Pistons, Vucevic tallied eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.6 17.8 Rebounds 10.5 11.0 9.3 Assists 2.5 3.2 2.9 PRA 29.5 31.8 30 PR -- 28.6 27.1 3PM 0.5 1.5 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

Vucevic is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 39 13 10 2 0 1 0 12/20/2022 37 29 12 2 3 0 1 10/19/2022 33 15 17 2 1 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vucevic or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.