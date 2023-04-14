The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .211 with four walks.
  • Schoop has a base hit in four of eight games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Giants will send Manaea (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
