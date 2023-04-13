Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry is back in action for the Detroit Tigers against Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue JaysApril 13 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 13 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-2.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .158 with a walk.
- In three of seven games this year, McKinstry got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- McKinstry has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
