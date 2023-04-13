Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.