Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Greene has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.