Red Wings vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10, also losers of four in a row). The matchup on Thursday, April 13 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-215)
|Red Wings (+185)
|-
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been made an underdog 59 times this season, and won 24, or 40.7%, of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 7-7, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Red Wings have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Red Wings vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|275 (8th)
|Goals
|237 (23rd)
|252 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|270 (22nd)
|70 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (14th)
|53 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (16th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Three of Detroit's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In the last 10 games, Red Wings' games average 8.2 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Red Wings' 237 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 270 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- They have a -33 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
